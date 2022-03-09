Enid Mae Gann 93, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born October 25, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Gladys and Ray Mauzey. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1946 and Hillyard Technical with a nursing certificate. She worked at the St. Joseph Hospital, and Heartland Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She also worked at Westab and Mead Products, and operated Hendras Floral for several years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling, gardening and working in her yard. She and Dale were active members of the Eagles Lodge Aerie #49, Enid served as past President of the local & state Eagles Auxiliary. She was a member of the Faith United Baptist Church. Enid was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dale Gann, son, Gary Gann, daughter, Julie Huber, brothers, George and Ralph Mauzey. Survivors include, sons, Terry (Laura) Gann, Shawnee, KS, and Randy (Belinda) Gann, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Susan Dettman, Savannah, MO, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren, and son in law, Dave Huber.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. An Eagles service will be held at 6:30pm Friday with the family receiving friends from 6-8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.