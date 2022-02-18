Eric Lee Vincent, 56 of Savannah, Mo, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at a local hospital.
Eric was born on September 10, 1965 in St. Joseph to the late Alva and Jean (Liechti) Vincent.
He graduated from Elwood High School. Eric enjoyed fishing and cooking. He was an avid fan of K-State, the Chiefs, Giants, Royals and Mets. He worked in the restaurant industry in several states. He was devoted to his family
In addition to his parents, Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Eric is survived by his fiancé; Paige Lance, brothers; Mark (Patty), David, & Brian (Shannon) Vincent. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
Celebration of Life at the Savannah Baptist Church; 3:00 PM, Wednesday. Visitation is scheduled 2 hours prior to the service also at the church from 1:00-3:00 PM. The family requests those in attendance to wear Chiefs attire.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
A guest registry book is available 9 AM - 4 PM on Monday &Tuesday to sign at our chapel.