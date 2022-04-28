Eric Michael Merritt, 39, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Eric was born on January 30, 1983, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Michelle and Dennis. Eric was employed at National Beef Leather. He loved to spend time with his sons and family, fishing and camping. Eric will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Benita and Bill Peters, Dennis G. and Karen Merritt, Richard Flugrad; and cousin, Jacob Madden.
Eric is survived by his parents, Dennis and Connie Merritt, Michelle and Bill Bolonyi; sons, Dominic Merritt and Jayce Merritt; brothers, Josh Merritt, Billy Hanway, Tim Hanway, Jim Hanway, Bryan Bolonyi; and grandparents, Mary Ann Flugrad, and Huston and Carolyn Myers; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to AFL-CIO Soles for Christ, 1203 North 6th Street, St. Joseph, Missouri 64501.