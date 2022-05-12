Ernestine I. Forrest, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at her home. She was born October 6, 1956 in Phoenix, AZ, daughter of Lydia and Raymond VanVolkenburg. She graduated from high school in San Bernardino, CA. Ernestine was a loving housewife. She enjoyed going thrift shopping, and attending garage sales, and watching movies. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include, husband, Marty Forrest of the home, children, Billy Rhoades of OK, David Rhoades of St. Joseph, and Anita Forrest of St. Joseph.
Mrs. Forrest has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.