Estelle Frances Weiss

On Sunday, January 8th, 2023, Estelle Weiss of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away at the age of 91.
Estelle was born Estelle Frances Taylor on January 2nd, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri to Jack Taylor and Adalyn Taylor. She was primarily a loving mother and housewife as well as working at American Can company for 5 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leland Weiss on April 4th, 2002, as well as her son Jay Weiss.
She is survived by her brother Steven Taylor, as well as her children Christine Broderick (Chris Broderick), Randi WIlliams (Paul Williams), Sandy Allen, Rick Weiss (Debi Weiss), and Carla Burnetta.
A service will be held on January 16th at Our Lady of Guadalupe with the visitation starting at 9:30, rosary at 10:30 and funeral mass at 11.