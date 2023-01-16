TROY, KANSAS Esther (Weber) Engemann, 92, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at The Willow in Wathena, Kansas.
Esther was born March 16, 1930 to Walter and Nora Weber. She worked at the Beaty Grocery Store in Troy for 15 years. Esther later joined the Family Business, Engemann Construction Company as bookkeeper.
She was a member of the Troy United Methodist Church. Esther was very active in her church. Later she transferred her membership to Wathena United Methodist Church.
She married Frank Engemann August 16, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2000. Esther was also preceded by her parents, son-in-law, Mike Franken, brother, Edward Weber, sisters, Pearl Rotterman, Mary Rotterman and Betty Sigrist.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Pickerell (Merle) and Bev Franken,
Son, Roger Engemann (Kay)
8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren
Sister, Virginia Welch
Esther was very proud of her family.
FUNERAL: Monday, January 16, 2023 – 10:30 A.M.
At the United Methodist Church in Wathena, Kansas
Visitation, family will receive friends Sunday 5-7 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas where friends may call after 12:00 Noon Sunday.
Memorials to either the Wathena United Methodist Church or Doniphan County Ambulance Dist. #1
Burial at the Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas
To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Esther Engemann, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
