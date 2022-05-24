Ethel “Iola” Erickson, 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Ethel was born on November 18, 1942, in Amazonia, Missouri to Carl D. and Agnes I. (Hubbard) Erickson.
She retired from Meade Products.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Mildred “Sue” Erickson, Sarah Steele, and brothers, Sonny Erickson, Harold Erickson, husband, Clyde Pettyjohn.
Survivors: brother, Melvin Erickson Janice) and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.
Graveside Service: 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 19, 2022
At the Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore Missouri.
Memorials: Ethel Erickson Memorial Fund.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.