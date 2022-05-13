Etta F. Redemer, 82 of St. Joseph, passed away, May 7, 2022. Etta was born September 9, 1939 in St. Joseph, to Ernest W. and Etta F. Reed.
Etta retired from the St. Joseph School District in 2001. She had worked as a custodian for Truman Middle School and Hosea School.
She was married to Robert E. Redemer; and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2004. Also preceding her in death were her parents, two sisters Violet and Mary, and a brother Charles.
Survivors include son Robert E. Redemer, Jr. (Marcie), daughters, Tammy Redemer, Dana Schottel (Alan); three grandchildren, Payton, Quinton, and Sutton; her fur grandkid Rocky, her sister Pauline Norton and numerous nieces and nephews.
Etta was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Services will be at a later date.