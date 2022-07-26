Eugene Raymond Swoboda 87, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home in Wathena, KS. He was born February 28, 1935 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Anna Marie and Lawrence Swoboda. He served in the United States Army. He worked at Armour and Company for 19 years, then for the union local 1529 as a Construction Millrite. He enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, and woodworking. He was of the Catholic faith. Eugene was preceded in death by wife, Beverly Ann Swoboda, his parents, sons, Scott Swoboda and Mark Swoboda, grandsons, Kyle Juhl and Kent, Dean Sherlock, and brother, Richard Swoboda. Survivors include: daughters, Jeanan Marie (Ken) Sherlock of Dearborn, MO, daughter, Rhonda (Bruce) Felt of Agency, MO, son, Curt (Tammy) Swoboda of Wathena, KS, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, grandson, Matthew Felt, grandson, Trevis Felt, granddaughter, Tricia Dunham, granddaughter, Nancy Simmons, granddaughter, Samantha Sherlock, great grandchildren, McKayla, Skylar, Addyson, and McKenzie Simmons, great grandchildren, KarahLynn and Payton Dunham.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.