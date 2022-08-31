Eunice Barbara Shoemaker passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022, surrounded by her family at her country home in San Antonio (Easton), Missouri.
She was a beloved mother, grandma and aunt.
Eunice was born October 27, 1943, on the family farm in San Antonio, Missouri, to Faye (Auxier) and Bernard Wiedmaier. She was a lifelong member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Hurlingen, Missouri. She attended Platte Valley Elementary School and graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1961.
Eunice was employed by Sun Garment Company and by Westab/Mead Products, where she worked for over 30 years, retiring in 2004.
During her life, Eunice loved babysitting her grandchildren and friends’ children, mushroom hunting, putting together puzzles, watching game shows, bowling, playing bingo, and going to casinos and thrift stores. She enjoyed preparing (and eating) her homemade tomato soup and rolls, sharing them with visitors. Eunice’s specialty was her homemade angel food cake and frosting, which she made with love for every family birthday.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband Garry Shoemaker, her brother Max Wiedmaier, sisters Juanita Brown and Susan Turpen, and nephew Scott Wiedmaier.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Sherry and Jeff Hodges and Jill and David Southern, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren Ashley Shoemaker of Easton; Chelsie and husband Randie Fisher, Haylee Southern and fiancé Tucker Baker, and Cooper Southern, all of St. Joseph; and Rebecca Hodges and fiancé Brandon Wright of Springfield, Missouri; great-children Grace Benson and Liam Wright; sister Carolyn Langner; 16 nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was looking forward to welcoming another great-grandchild, Dean Fisher, near her birthday.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles Lodge 2004 N Belt Hwy St. Joseph MO Friday September 2, 2022 at 5 PM. She will be interred at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hurlingen, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Freudenthal Hospice, Care Just for You, the Dream Factory and St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery
The family wishes to give special thanks to Freudenthal Hospice and Care Just for You.