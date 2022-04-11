Eva Leona Ebersold, 92, of Cameron, passed away April 1, 2022.
She was born April 9, 1929 in Stewartsville, Missouri to Robert C. and Lola (Bachman) Jones.
Eva graduated from Maysville High School in 1947.
She married Edwin Ebersold on June 4, 1950. He precedes her in death.
Preceding her also are her parents, Bob and Lola Jones.
Eva was a homemaker and a member of the Cameron First Christian Church.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, making wonderful memories. Eva enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening and caring for a variety of houseplants. She was a crazy cat lady enjoying all things embracing cats. Eva was much loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors: 2 sons, Dennis (Debbie) Ebersold, Pittsburg, Missouri and Gary (Tracey) Ebersold, Cameron, Missouri; 4 grandchildren, Christopher (Erin) and Clinton (Melinda) Ebersold, Tara (Blake) Hahn, Cassie (Justin) Bottorff; 2 step-grandchildren, Preston Hill and Tara (Jon Allen) Hill; 6 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Gia, Claire, Cade, Anna, and Michael; 2 step great-grandchildren, Summer and Madison.
Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial Fund: Cameron First Christian Church
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.