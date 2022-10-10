Evelyn E. Barger

Evelyn "Kitsy" Barger passed away with her family by her side, at home in Wathena, KS. Kitsy went to heaven on September 26, 2022. She was born May 17, 1932, in Wathena, KS to the late Ruth and Frank Shalz. She married Louis (Roy) Barger on June 23, 1956 in Troy, KS. Kitsy was preceded in death by her parents; 7 brothers, Francis, Leon, Richard, Jim, Bernard, Don, and Gary; her 3 sisters, Eileen, Dorothy, and Shirley. She is survived by her husband, Roy; her children, Frank, John, Doug (Pam), Joe (Laura), and Judy (Grant) Thomas; grandchildren, Megan (Josh), Blaine, Brett (Lindsey), Colton, Chandler (Steven), Peyton (Doug), and Reegan. Great-grandchildren; Gracie, Jaycee, Evie, and George.
Kitsy was a loving wife, mom and "Emo". She was an excellent cook. She loved playing any kind of cards, especially Pitch. She worked at Mead for 27 years. Kitsy was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wathena KS, and belonged to the Altar Society of St. Joseph's Parish.
Friends may call after 10 am Thursday to sign the register book. Rosary will begin at 6pm and the family will receive friends until 8pm Thursday, September 29th at the Rupp Funeral Home in St. Joseph. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 30th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wathena, KS with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wathena. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials can be made to St. Jude's or the NEK Hospice. A special thank you to Wathena Rehabilitation Center and to Mosaic Hospital for the special care given to her.