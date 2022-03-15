Fern Clizer 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday March 11, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born August 19, 1928 in Washington County, Kansas daughter of the late Elsie & Guy Violett. She graduated from high school, and worked several jobs, most recently at the Missouri Highway department, MFA Shelter Insurance, and was a PRN at Heartland Clinic. She enjoyed sewing, cross stich, she loved country music especially Conway Twitty, she also sang in the church choir at Hyde Valley United Methodist Church. She was a member of the former Hyde Valley United Methodist Church, and South Park United Methodist Church. Fern was preceded in death by her parents, former husbands Norman Lohmeyer, and Herman J. Clizer, daughter, Sharon K. Lohmeyer, brother, Ivan Violett, and a sister, Eileen Kruse. Survivors include: daughters, Susan (Gary) Broce, Indianapolis, IN, and Rhonda (Gary) McGlothlin, Gilman City, MO, son, Scott Lohmeyer of Saint Joseph, MO, grand children, Jamie & Jeffrey Broce, Kevin & Kendra Lohmeyer, great grandchildren, Peyton, Preston, Easton and Gideon. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11:00 am on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services and public livestream following at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
