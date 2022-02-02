 Skip to main content
Florence Marie (Kuzma) Zatorski, 94

  • Updated
Florence Marie Zatorski

Florence Marie (Kuzma) Zatorski, 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away peacefully in her home on January 10, 2022.

Florence graduated from Central High School and went to work at the News-Press.  She was married to Floyd Zatorski on April 21, 1956.  After raising her three children she started working at Joe Opticans.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; sisters, Dorothy, Massie and Margaret Farley.

Surviving her are brother, Steven Kuzma; sons, Robert and Connie Zatorski, Richard Zatorski and Robyn and Mack Wetzel, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.  Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Rosary 6:00 PM Monday, January 24, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends following until 8:00 PM.

