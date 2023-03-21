Florence Mary (Schneider) Peterson
1927-2023
Florence Mary (Schneider) Peterson, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Florence was born May 17, 1927 to Alfred and Elsa (Mandler) Schneider, Cosby, MO. She lived in the Cosby-Clarksdale area all her life.
She married the love of her life Marion (Bob) Peterson on March 19, 1948. They were married 69 years.
She loved the outdoors and working on the family farm – gardening, flowers, and milking cows or wherever she was needed.
She graduated from Savannah High School and was a member of the Cosby Zion United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jerry Peterson and infant son, Melvin Lee; brothers, Vernon Schneider and Richard Schneider; and sister-in-law, Edith Schneider.
Survivors are son, Larry (Teggy) Peterson; sisters-in-law, Nancy Schneider and Betty Schneider; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Cosby Zion Cemetery, 20545 County Road 279, Cosby, MO 64436. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.