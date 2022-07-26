Florene Edna Robertson, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2022 at Foxwood Springs in Raymore, Missouri.
She was born May 14, 1934 to Orval C. and Mildred (Hersh) Richards in St. Joseph, Missouri. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1952.
Florene married the love of her life, Ernest Robertson and they were blessed with 60 years together. She was the proud mother of two sons, Larry and Randy and beloved grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie, her parents, and brother Orval Richards Jr., seven brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law.
Florene is survived by two sons, Larry (Kathleen) of Country Club, Missouri and Randy (Pam) of Stilwell, Kansas; grandsons Kris (Rebekah), Michael and Ryan (Taylor); one granddaughter, Angela; three great grandsons; four great granddaughters; one sister, Myrtle (Lowell) Auxier; sisters-in-law Bonnie Smith and Betty (Mike) Morris; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Service and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:00-2:30 P.M. Monday. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.