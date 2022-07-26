Floyd David Horton, 84, of Troy, Kansas passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Floyd was born on November 7, 1937, in Lebo, Kansas to Floyd and Martha (St. Bonnett) Horton.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #55 and the Masonic Lodge Post #55 both of Troy, Kansas. Dave served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Kansas Army National Guard.
Dave was an equipment operator for Kansas Department of Transportation of Troy, Kansas.
Dave married Wanda Walters on December 31, 1962, in Seneca, Kansas. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Martin F. Horton.
Additional survivors, children, Steven Horton, McLouth, Kansas
Carolyn Clary (Cully), Troy, Kansas.
Jay Horton (Valerie), Fort Worth, Texas.
Grandchildren, Mathew Horton (Catherine), Ashley Thornton (Cody), Brett Clary (Brandee), Darren Clary, Kimberly Lee (Cody), Brittany Clary and Will Horton.
6 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Memorial Service: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas. Where there will be military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post #55. Masonic Service under the auspices of the Masonic Lodge Post #55 of Troy, Kansas.
There is no scheduled visitation.