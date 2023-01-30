Frances Teriann Nolan, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away January 27, 2023. Teri was born August 24, 1945 in St. Joseph, to Robert and Jessie (Roesch) Carl.
She was a member of The River Church and was secretary for South Park Christian Academy.
Teri married William Nolan III on October 9, 1967 in St. Joseph; he preceded her in death on January 28, 2018.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Alvin and Anthony and her parents.
Survivors include two sons, William "Billy" Nolan IV (Angela), Heath Nolan; grandchildren William Nolan V (Kelsey), Jesse Nolan, Jessica Coursen (Dalton); three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Fletcher, and Norah; sisters, Betty, Martha, Jackie, Bernadine, Suzanna; brother Robert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She enjoyed the Ladies Prayer Group at her church and enjoyed spending time with all her family, especially her grandchildren and all the children at South Park Christian Academy.
Memorial contributions to South Park Christian Academy would be appreciated.
Services will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 11:00 am at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
