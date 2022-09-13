Francis Anthony "Tony" Tannheimer, 65, of Savannah, MO, died September 9, 2022. Tony was born September 11, 1956, in St. Joseph, MO, to Francis and Euella (Steele) Tannheimer.
He was a graduate of Central High School.
Tony married Sonya Johnson on June 17, 1994, and she survives of the home. Also surviving are a son Aaron Tannheimer (Beth), daughters Jennifer McLarney, Sarah (Roger) Clark, and V; grandchildren, Xavier, Emily, Jacen, Kailyn, Lilly, Tessa G., Tessa T., Camryn, Zavarie, Kennedy; sister Margaret Tannheimer of Phoenix, AZ; brother Paul Tannheimer (Cheryl); mother-in-law Mary Ann Johnson; closest friend Otto Gilpin; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Teresa and Barbara Tannheimer.
Tony was the ultimate prankster, and loved making people laugh. He was active with his Catholic Faith. Tony enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved baking pies for others. Later in life he enjoyed feeding and watching the deer and birds in the backyard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the STXBP1 Foundation, a rare genetic disorder affecting his granddaughter, Kennedy.
Services will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. There will be a Rosary recited at 5:30 on Wednesday with visitation to follow from 6:00 pm until the time of the service.