Francis Louise (McCrary) Kennedy, 91

Kidder, MO- Francis Louise (McCrary) Kennedy, passed away February 20, 2022 at her home. Francis was born January 27, 1931 to Roy B. and Francis (Bacon) McCrary in Kidder, MO.
Francis married Earl L. Kennedy February 7, 1949 in Kingston, Mo. She was a homemaker. Francis was a member of the Kidder Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, J.R. “Jay” and Don R. Kennedy; grandson, Chad Kennedy.
Francis is survived by: husband, Earl L. of the home; sons, Greg Kennedy, Kidder, MO, Jeremy (Tami) Kennedy, Cameron, Mo; daughters, Janet (Buck) Meier, Gallatin, MO, Cyndi Kennedy, Polo, MO; daughter in law Karen Kennedy, Turney, MO; 9 grandchildren, Julie, Monica, Jason, Duste, Tammy, Bobby, Scotty, Angelica, Holly; numerous greatgrandchildren and great greatgrandchildren.
Viewing 1:00 PM, Friday February 25, 2022. Services will follow at 2:00 PM, Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Burial will be in the Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, MO.
