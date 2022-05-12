Francis Russell (Russ) Jones, 77, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on May 7, 2022, in Maryville.
He was born to Francis Star (Gravy) and Mary Edna (Johnson) Jones on September 8, 1944; the third of five children.
He graduated from Skidmore High School in 1963 and married his high school sweetheart in 1965.
He served in the US Air Force from 1964-1968 including one tour in Vietnam (August 1967-August 1968). He again served his country in the Army National Guard from 1974 until 1994.
He remarried in 2000.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nina Maxine Wall, and his second wife Micki (Wallace) Jones.
He is survived by his daughter Tina Ann Brown (Tom) of Maryville, his son Steven Russell Jones of Lakewood, CO, grandchildren Greg Brown (Lindsay), Northglenn, CO, Dan Brown, Thornton, CO, Blake Brown, Windsor, CO, Bridey Jones, Lakewood, CO; great -grandsons Xander and Xavier Brown, Thorton, CO, and Thomas James Brown, Northglenn, CO; brothers Richard Jones, Skidmore, and Jim Jones (Anna), Graham, MO, a sister Karen Jones, Maryville, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Skidmore Christian Church, in Skidmore, MO. The service time will be 10:30 AM.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, MO. The visitation will be from 6-800 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.