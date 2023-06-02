Maysville, Missouri…. Frank Edward Rock Jr., age 76, was born May 31, 1946, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Francis Edward Rock Sr. and Beulah Catherine (Crain) Rock, and passed away May 27, 2023, in Maysville, Missouri.
Frank was a self-made man. He was a mechanical contractor who owned and operated his own business for over 45 years. He built and maintained rental properties, apartment complexes, and laundromats, and even installed the first green dry cleaners. He belonged to Local 124 IBEW Union and Local 41 Carpenters Union. He built his home at Lake of the Ozarks where he and his wife, Barbara, lived for 19 years. For over 20 years, he and Barbara traveled the country in their motorhome before retiring and settling in Maysville where he built their home.
Frank married Barbara Lee (Foster) Rock on December 9, 1993, at Lake Tahoe. He was previously married to Linda Brown.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Rock of the home; children, Frank E. Rock III (Megan), Kristy Lee Lerner (Jeremy Wilson); Mary Katherine (Jonathan) Umscheid, brothers, Chuck (Lois) Rock, Steve (Patty) Rock; five grandchildren, Karley Esther Young, Madeline Umscheid, Owen Umscheid, Tristin Young, Ryan Umscheid; his dog, Rocky; and numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be from 11:00 ~ 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, with a Celebration of Life service starting at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Three Rivers Hospice.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com