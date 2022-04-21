Franklin Dwight Archer, 64, passed away April 12, 2022.
He was born November 17, 1957 in Jamesport, Missouri to Marvin and Nellie (Murry) Archer.
Franklin graduated from Gallatin High School and attended Platte College. He worked for Clarkson Construction, until retiring.
Franklin was a member of the Construction Laborers Union.
He is preceded by his parents, Marvin and Nellie, and siblings, Roxy Fry and Phillip Archer.
Survivors: wife, Elegenia, of the home; 2 daughters, Angela Archer, Lathrop, Missouri and Frankie Archer, Lawrence, Kansas; step-son, Eljiekarl Rulida, of the home; grandson, Theo James; 3 brothers, Marvin Archer, Independence, Missouri, Leonard Archer, Independence, Missouri, Mike (Melissa) Archer, Kearney, Missouri; sister, Kathy Hull, Granola, Kansas.
Services: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.
Visitation: 1-2 PM.
Burial in Centenary Cemetery, Gallatin, Missouri.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.