Garold “Gary” Lee Largent Sr., 71, St. Joseph, passed away on May 10, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.
Gary was born on May 12, 1950 to Vincent Sherman Largent and Margaret Jean Storbakken in Saint Joseph, Mo.
He married Rosa Maria (Eisenbarger) Largent on August 17, 1968 who preceded him in death.
Gary attended Lafayette High School where he graduated in May of 1968, and married his wife Rosie, 3 months later on August 17 1968. Gary had enlisted in the Army National Guard, worked at Quaker Oats, drove a semi for various companies and worked for Herzog Contracting for over 20 years.
Along with his wife Rosie who passed away on May 2, 2017, Gary was preceded in death by his father Vincent Largent, mother Margaret Storbakken, and step-father Frank Storbakken.
Survivors include his sons; Garold Lee Largent Jr and Tura “Kristie” (Myers) Largent of St. Joseph, MO., Leo Vincent Largent and Courtney Smith of Menifee, Ca., and daughter Karrie Lynn (Largent) Cunning and Robert Michael Cunning of St. Joseph, Mo. Grandchildren include, Garold Lee Largent III, Samantha Dawn Myers, Barbara Jean Largent, Rex Lewis Myers Jr., Autumn Marie (Largent) Phillips and Christopher Dean Phillips, Sidnee Leann Largent, Makenzie Lynn Largent, Brea Anna Cunning. Two great-grandchildren Royce Loren May and Callie Marie Phillips.
His siblings include sisters, Barb and Roger Mann, Karen and Jerry Leake, Lori “Largent” Canady, brother, Michael and Ginger Peterson, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM at his daughter’s residence.
Please contact them for further information. Friends and family are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making contributions to the National Kidney Foundation and American Stroke Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of; Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.