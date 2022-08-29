Garold William Fuston
1933-2022
Garold William Fuston, 89, of St. Joseph, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
He was born March 10, 1933 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Clayton and Violet (Bettis) Fuston.
He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Carson, Colorado. He then worked and retired from Rainbo Bread Company after 37 years.
Garold married Doris Aughinbaugh on August 31, 1958. They had 64 loving years of marriage.
He was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, coached Little League Baseball, and loved camping with family and friends at Roaring River State Park. He also enjoyed having coffee in the morning at Roger’s and Hy-Vee.
Garold was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Garold William Fuston, Jr.; sisters, Margaret Cobb, Phyllis Kramer, and Charlotte Lamar; and great-granddaughter, Lynlee Marrs.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; daughter, Annette (Lance) Marrs; son, Dennis Fuston; brother, Ronald (Judy) Fuston; grandchildren, Anne (Sean) McKisson, Landon (Rachel) Marrs, Brittany Fuston, and Allison Fuston; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Rebecca McKisson, Layton and Loren Marrs, and Presttyn, Payssyn and Parkkyr Fuston; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.