Cameron, Missouri- Garry Emil Dunger, 73, passed away January 30, 2022.
He was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on May 8, 1948 to Albert and Josephine (Barbareck) Dunger.
Garry graduated from Illmo Scott City High School in 1966.
He was then drafted in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany.
After returning home, Garry was a manager in farm supply stores in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Cameron, Missouri.
Garry was a member of the Cameron Lutheran Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and youngest sister, Sally Jo.
Survivors: 2 brothers, James (Olivia) Dunger, Lithia, Florida and J.P. (Phyllis) White Hall, Arkansas; 1 sister, Ruth Ann (Ricky) Reeves, Littleton, Colorado.
Services will be held at a later date.
