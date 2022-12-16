Garry Joe Howdeshell 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born February 24, 1955 in Steelville, Missouri son of the late Marie & Henry Howdeshell. He married Debbie Patterson on August 29, 1981, and she survives of the home. He graduated from the Steelville High School class of 1973, and worked for the Buchanan County Road and Bridge Dept. as an equipment operator. He enjoyed his volunteer ministry, mushroom hunting, and working on cars. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the caregivers at Traditions Hospice, especially Michelle who adopted Garry as her "Old Man". He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Garry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Melvin, Calvin, and Leland Greenwalt, and a sister, Charlotte Greenwalt. Survivors include: wife, Debbie Howdeshell of the home, brothers Henry and Larry Howdeshell, and a sister, Sheila Barnes. Memorial services Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4605 Pickett Road, St. Joseph, MO. Cremation and services under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
