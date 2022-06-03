Gary Allen Spicer, 84, passed away May 30, 2022.
He was born May 28, 1938 in Savannah, Missouri to John and Anita (Miller) Spicer.
Gary proudly served in the military, retiring as Master Sergeant in the United States National Guard.
He was a member of Cameron Elks Lodge # 2615.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and uncle, Paul A. Miller.
Survivors: wife, Joyce, of the home; sons, Macie Spicer and Lee (Lacey) Spicer; daughter, Julie (Jody) Mallen, all of Cameron, Missouri; brother, Gale Spicer; sister, Kay Winkelman, both of St. Joseph, Missouri; 9 grandchildren, Kylynn Mallen and Kobyn Mallen, Hunter Spicer, Garrett Spicer, Jace Spicer, Slater Spicer, Kymber Spicer, Gracee Spicer, and Braelyn; and lifelong friends, Lee Gerdes, Chris Spainhower,Bill Kothe, and Ken Massingill.
Services: 11:00 AM, Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation: 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM, Thursday evening, June 2nd at the funeral home.
Memorial Fund: Missouri Veterans Assistance League.
Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.