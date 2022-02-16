Gary C. LaFollette, Jr, 43, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
He was born August 2, 1978 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Gary and Pamela (Mortimore) LaFollette, Sr.
Gary enjoyed fishing, mechanics, motorcycles, and being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Kenna Powell (Dalton), Chase LaFollette, Preston LaFollette; grandchildren, Sawyer, Beau, and Ella; sister, Lacole Ralios (Gabriel); aunts, Jackie Joles (Eric), Sharon Henson, Debbie Renken (Kenny), Laura Jacobs; uncle, Michael Mortimore; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Gary’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.