Jerald Lee Marschel, Sr., 96 of Agency, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Jerald was born September 8, 1925, in Andrew County, Missouri to Henry F, Sr. and Nina I. (Jeffries) Marschel.
He attended Castle, Frogge, Pickett and Central High School.Cameron, Missouri – Gary Duane Filley, 79, passed away January 16, 2022.
He was born July 27, 1942 in Mirabile, Missouri to Virgil and Eileen (Nelson) Filley.
Gary graduated from Cameron High School in 1960. He was a warehouse supervisor for Lanter Company until retiring.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Filley; son-in-law, Michael Turner; granddaughter , Amanda Eldridge; great grandson, Micah Filley; and first wife, Jean McCullough-Grimm, mother to Louise, Lynette and Scott.
Survivors include 6 children: Louise (Sadok) Chelbi of Lathrop Missouri; Lynette (Michael) Turner of Strafford, Missouri; Scott (Missy) Filley, of Strafford, Missouri; Tara (Terry) McDowell and Carrie (Jeff) Young both of Cameron, Missouri; and Tracy (Cristan) Filley of Winston, Missouri; former wife, Becky Patrick, mother to Tara, Carrie and Tracy; sister, Donna Offutt of Cameron, Missouri; sister-in-law, Darlene Filley of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; 8 grandsons, 11 granddaughters, 9 great-grandsons, 5 great-granddaughters, a great-grandbaby on the way and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home in Cameron, Missouri on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 1:00pm. Food and fellowship immediately following at Little Blessings building, located at 106 E. Third St, Cameron, MO 64429.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home of Cameron, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice or the Cameron Food Pantry.
Jerald served in the Air Force during World War II and went on the Honor Flight in 2014 at the age of 88 accompanied by his granddaughter, Marschel Rasco, a Navy Veteran.
On July 15, 1944, he married the love of his life, Clara G. Hillen, in Troy, Kansas. They celebrated 69 years of marriage before her passing on January 10, 2014.
Jerald retired in 1986 after 35 years of service with Wire Rope Corporation and wintered in Arizona for 13 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, G. William Sr., Henry F. Jr.; sister, Martha Lou Hatchell Williamson; great-granddaughters, Tiffany M. Caffrey, Chanel I. Hall; great grandson, Omari Q. McRelly.
Jerald is survived by children, Jerald L. Jr., Linda G. Cox (Pat), Martha J. Manley, Sondra J. Grieshaber (Mark), Brenda L. Rasco (Brett), Jeffrey T. Marschel, Sr. (Carolyn); 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; cousin, Darleen Tattershell; numerous nieces, nephews and his “fine” girl, Josie.
A special Thank you to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to KU Brain Cancer Research or Shriners Hospital for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.