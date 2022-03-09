 Skip to main content
Gary G. Gilmore, 74

  • Updated
  • 0
Gary G. Gilmore

Gary G. Gilmore, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022.

On April 14, 1947 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Derold and Ida (Williams) Gilmore.

He was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church.

Gary enjoyed laughing and joking with people. He loved to travel, going to the casino, and in later years drones.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Christy Evans (Richard), Chad Gilmore, Corey Gilmore (Melissa); grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Straight (Bob); beloved dogs, Bert and Jasper; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 14, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 13, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

