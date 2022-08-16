Gary L. Dull, 76, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022.
On April 23, 1946 he was born in Kansas City, Missouri to William and Reba (Pence) Dull.
He married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Courter, on December 9, 1964. Gary and Patricia met in the 5th grade and grew up as neighbors. She survives of the home.
For more than 40 years, Gary was a professional Santa Claus at various malls, schools, and events in Kansas City and surrounding areas. Gary never met a stranger and loved to tell stories to anyone willing to listen. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys and playing the guitar.
He was a retired Kansas City Fire Investigator. After retirement he enjoyed meeting other retired law enforcement for coffee on a monthly basis.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Mackenzie Cook; and sister, Marge McKee.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years; children, Richard Dull, Kevin Dull (Jacqueline), Melissa Cook (Ed); grandchildren, Brittany, Kaitlin, Courtney, Amanda, Josh, Bridgette and Abigail; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Paxon, Aaron, Paige, Jackson, Remi, Preslee, Beau and Cash; beloved dog, Ginger; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to NorthCare Hospice House, 2800 Clay Edwards Dr., North Kansas City, MO 64116 or to the family.