Gary Lee Easter 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home. He was born April 11, 1956 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Alice and James Easter. He worked in the cell towers industry as a tower builder. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, barbequeing, and Corona beer. He also enjoyed helping his brother Larry at Camp Geiger. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Neva Louise Easter. Survivors include: brothers, James (Kathleen) Easter, Hollister, MO, David (Janet) Easter, St. Joseph, MO, and Larry (Roberta) Easter, Dearborn, MO, and a sister, Cathy Morse, St. Joseph, MO, and his dog Duke. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated following the visitation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
