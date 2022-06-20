 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gavan Rehder Duering, 46

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavan Rehder Duering

Gavan Rehder Duering, 46, Omaha, Nebraska, passed away peacefully.

He was born in Grand Island, NE November 18, 1975, raised in St. Joseph, MO, and moved his young family to Omaha, NE in 1999.

He was a Superintendent with Prairie Construction, where he worked for over 20 years.

Gavan loved deeply and was deeply loved. He had the biggest heart and gave the best hugs. He was the most loving and loyal son, brother, dad, grandpa, and friend anyone could ever have. We were often entertained by stories of his adventures, including skydiving in Arizona, and trips to Florida and Alaska. Family was most important to him, and all his many friends were considered family, too.

Son, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, missed beyond measure.

He was preceded in death by grandparents William R. Davis, Trinidad and Bonnie Aguilar; cousins Grant Jakubowski and Tyson Zimmer.

He is survived by son Cassidy Duering and daughter Samantha Duering both of Colorado; grandchildren Benjamin, Chase, Lucas and Emilia all of Colorado; father Rick Duering of Grand Island, NE; mother Leca Davis and stepfather Lee Jackson of St. Joseph, MO; sisters Heidi Duering of Radcliff, KY and Holly Rucker of St. Joseph, MO; grandmother Ruth Davis of Ottumwa, IA; girlfriend Jessica Schroeder and her two daughters Emilia and Charlotte; mother of his children Blakely Bruggeman; He is also survived by aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 10, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 9, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 

