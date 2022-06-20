Gavan Rehder Duering, 46, Omaha, Nebraska, passed away peacefully.
He was born in Grand Island, NE November 18, 1975, raised in St. Joseph, MO, and moved his young family to Omaha, NE in 1999.
He was a Superintendent with Prairie Construction, where he worked for over 20 years.
Gavan loved deeply and was deeply loved. He had the biggest heart and gave the best hugs. He was the most loving and loyal son, brother, dad, grandpa, and friend anyone could ever have. We were often entertained by stories of his adventures, including skydiving in Arizona, and trips to Florida and Alaska. Family was most important to him, and all his many friends were considered family, too.
Son, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, missed beyond measure.
He was preceded in death by grandparents William R. Davis, Trinidad and Bonnie Aguilar; cousins Grant Jakubowski and Tyson Zimmer.
He is survived by son Cassidy Duering and daughter Samantha Duering both of Colorado; grandchildren Benjamin, Chase, Lucas and Emilia all of Colorado; father Rick Duering of Grand Island, NE; mother Leca Davis and stepfather Lee Jackson of St. Joseph, MO; sisters Heidi Duering of Radcliff, KY and Holly Rucker of St. Joseph, MO; grandmother Ruth Davis of Ottumwa, IA; girlfriend Jessica Schroeder and her two daughters Emilia and Charlotte; mother of his children Blakely Bruggeman; He is also survived by aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 10, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 9, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.