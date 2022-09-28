Gave Leafkens Fevrier, 26, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022.
He was born September 20, 1995 in Haiti.
He worked as a powder painter at Van Am Tools.
Gave loved music and spending time with his daughter and family.
He was preceded in death by his little sister, Sara; and cousin, Emanuella.
He is survived by his parents; daughter, Ga’Laya and a baby on the way; four sisters; and one brother.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Gave’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guest book, please visit Gav’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.