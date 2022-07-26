Geary D. Engemann, 78, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home.
Geary was born on April 17, 1944, at Fort Riley, Kansas to Walter W. and Margaret L. (Gummig) Engemann. He was a lifelong resident of Wathena where he graduated from Wathena High School in 1962, Northwest Missouri State University in 1967 with a BS, then 1989 with a master’s degree from Kansas State University. Geary began teaching at Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, Missouri in 1967, he then moved to Wathena High School and taught from 1970 until his retirement in 2001. Geary also owned & operated Engemann Service from 1970 until 2018.
He has been a member at the First Baptist Church in Wathena since 1967, where he served as a deacon, moderator, worship leader and various other roles for many years. Geary also served on the Wathena City Council.
Geary married Linda Walter on June 6, 1964. She survives of the home. Geary was preceded in death by his parents.
Additional survivors include his children; Michelle (Craig) Beran of Claflin, Kansas
Shiela (Scott) Schmille of Manhattan, Kansas
Heidi (Bob) Blair of Wathena
Kurt (Ann) Engemann of Kansas City, Missouri
Grandchildren; Erica (John) Buchanan, John Beran, Sydney (Derrick) Crawford, Bailey Blair (Dustin Rice), Bridget Beran, Caelan (Kendal) Peterson, Brock Blair, Rachael Engemann, Lena Engemann, Maria Engemann
Great-grandchildren; Liam & Lily Buchanan, Blair & Ada Peterson
FUNERAL: Monday, June 27, 2022 – 10:30 A.M.
At: First Baptist Church in Wathena
Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday evening 6-8 pm at the church. Friends may call after 12 noon Sunday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Memorials: First Baptist Church
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena