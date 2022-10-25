George Arley Fountain, Jr. passed away peacefully in St. Joseph, Missouri, on October 19, 2022, following a cancer diagnosis in August. He was born in St Joseph on June 15, 1939 and moved to Cosby, Missouri, when he was 10 years old. After living in Savannah, Missouri, for many years, he moved back to St. Joseph in 1997.
George graduated from high school in Savannah in 1957, from St. Joseph Junior College in 1959, and (after attending Southern Methodist University for a year) from Northwest Missouri State University in 1963.
He went into the plumbing business with his father in Savannah and continued the business for several years after his father’s retirement before becoming a real estate agent in 1976. During his time in real estate, he bought over 30 properties to rehab and resell. He retired in 2000.
George was the son of George A. Fountain, Sr. and Vada (Sellick) Fountain both of whom predeceased him. His sister Frances Pflugradt also predeceased him.
He married Ruth Maie Snuggs of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on August 22, 1964. She survives of the home. He is also survived by daughter, Carol Fuson (Eric); son, Jeff Fountain (Kristi); grandchildren, Chloe, Jonathan, and Claire Fuson; sister, Olive Drake; as well as many nieces and nephews.
George was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church from 1964 to 2002 when he joined First Presbyterian Church. He was a Ruling Elder and served on the governing boards of both churches. He was a dedicated volunteer in the community serving on the Board of InterServ for many years, as a driver for Meals on Wheels, and as cook and server at the Open Door Food Kitchen.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 29, First Presbyterian Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 28, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. 7th Street, St. Joseph, Missouri 64501, or InterServ, 5400 King Hill Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri 64504.