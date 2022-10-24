George "Hoop" William Crockett

George "Hoop" Crockett, 94, of Weston, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at a North Kansas City, MO health care facility. He was born June 29, 1928 in DeKalb, MO, son of Nellie and William "Oscar" Crockett. He graduated from DeKalb High School, class of 1946. Following high school, he served during the Korean War in the US Army. He married Donna "Ann" Sandlin on December 23, 1951 in St. Joseph. Hoop was a well known Union Carpenter, working with the Local 110 in St. Joseph for 66 years. He was also a long time youth sports coach and fan, avid hunter, and enjoyed gardening. He also enjoyed attending his military reunions, and following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling alongside his wife, Ann. He was a member of the VFW Post 4055 in Platte City, MO, and Weston United Methodist Church. George was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James "Gene" Crockett, sister, Lorene Peters, infant sisters, Frances May and Velma Crockett, and an infant brother. Survivors include: wife of 70 years, Donna "Ann" Crockett of the home, brother, Duane "Hammie" Crockett of DeKalb, MO, children, Doug (Debbie) Crockett of Faucett, MO, Steve Crockett of Weston, MO, Mike (Cathy) Crockett of Atchison, KS, Michelle (Dennis) Stanton of Weston, MO, and Linda (Brian) McCown of Kansas City, MO, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Alan Crockett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with Military Honors will be at the Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb. Memorials are requested to the Westlawn Cemetery, Boy Scouts Troop 249, or the West Platte Education Foundation.
