George J. Sanger, Jr. 85, of Leavenworth, Kansas, and formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
George was born July 4th, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri, the eldest son of George and Beulah (Hersh) Sanger. He married the love of his life, Joyce Sanger, in 1958, and they spent 58 wonderful years together. George served in the Air National Guard from 1955 – 1964 while working at Western Tablet and Stationery Company. George then moved the family to Leavenworth, where he was employed by Sherwin-Williams and Missouri Valley Steel Fabricators. He retired from Southwest Steel Fabricators, Bonner Springs, KS in 2006. He enjoyed camping, traveling, Western and war movies and watching his grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Joyce, his brother, Kenneth and brother-in-laws John Fisher and Harold Ferguson.
Survivors include his children, Brent (Carol) Sanger, Nampa, Idaho, and Brooke (Scott) Steenhard, Olathe, Kansas, siblings Phillip (Clara) Sanger, St. Joseph; Rose Fisher, St. Joseph; Barbara Ferguson, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Frances Wohletz, Leavenworth, Kansas; Johannah (Louis) Wohletz, Liberty, Missouri; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Tye) Jarrard, Emma Steenhard, Ainsley Steenhard, Carter Steenhard, Lynn Hawkins, Aaron Hawkins; one great-grandchild, Amy.
Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church 2618 Seneca St., St. Joseph, Missouri. The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday evening, February 8 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
The family suggests memorials in memory of George be to either the Leavenworth Animal Welfare Society or the Alzheimer's Association.