George Michael Soffa III, 71, of St. Joseph, Missouri, unexpectedly passed away on March 15, 2022, after fighting numerous medical issues. George was born on July 5th, 1950, the third of eleven children to parents Beulah and George Soffa Jr. in Pueblo, Colorado.
George was predeceased by his parents Beulah and George Soffa Jr. and brother Dennis Soffa. He is survived by his siblings Elizabeth (Soffa) Costello, Marilyn (Soffa) Clay, Dave Soffa, Selina (Soffa) Soderlind, Anita (Soffa) Leach, Lanita (Soffa) Davis, Patty (Soffa) Schroeder, Will Soffa and John Soffa.
George forever will be remembered by his family and friends as Ozzie, his childhood nickname.
Starting from a young age George built and painted model cars. As a young man George worked by his father’s side and learned to be a mechanic. Like his father and Uncle Jim Rikhoff, he became an expert in the mechanics of modern and vintage cars. At one time he was known for building the fastest car in Pueblo.
Through various mentors, he honed those skills into his various love of the Arts that would become his legacy. He mastered carpentry and became a very successful Architectural Restoration Consultant and Contractor. He had an extensive, creative imagination for design and could materialize his design with ease and beauty. He was a “Jack of All Trades”. You could ask him how to repair or build anything and he would complete the job for you, or walk you through step by step, answering any questions you might have.
During his time in California, he had built several high-end restaurants in places like Sunset Boulevard and Rodeo Drive. He also befriended some high-profile celebrities, by doing work in their recording studios and theaters.
His love of history and books became a driving factor in his collecting antiques and his love of art. George was a world traveler and especially enjoyed exploring his Slavic heritage.
One of the best aspects of his personality was his love for the “liberal side of politics and his disdain for all things conservative”. Frequently kicked off social media for expressing his opinions, stubbornly he never backed down.
George will leave a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were fortunate to listen to his stories on family lineage, his adventures on traveling the world, old cars he had owned and restored, first edition books, antiques, places he had built and remodeled, and famous people he had meet and worked for. As the oldest son, George was a caring, loving brother to all his siblings, as well as his extended family. Always a great communicator, George frequently was in contact with his cousins, family, and friends.
In his day, George loved to ski. He’s probably standing at the top of a Colorado peak waiting to tackle a new ski run.
We Love You George (Ozzie)! We will forever miss you!
A memorial will be held at a future date, more information will be forthcoming. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.