 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022,
023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, 054, 057,
060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104,
and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037,
038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty northwest winds expected. Sustained speeds of 15 to
25 mph with gust to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to near 20 percent.


* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

George Steven Smith

  • 0
George Steven Smith

George Steven Smith, 67, of Gower, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022.

George was born January 11, 1955 to George and Juanita (White) Smith in St. Joseph.  He was a 1973 graduate of Lafayette High School.  He joined the United States Navy in 1983 and served four years.  He then served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1988 until 1997.  George married Kathy Shufflebarger on September 3, 1988.  They had two sons, Steven and Adam Smith.

He worked as a welder by trade for Shamrad, Midland Steel, Snorkel, and Harley-Davidson of Kansas City.  George enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, camping and growing a vegetable garden.  He took pride in mowing and having a nice yard.

George was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Eugene and Caroline Shufflebarger, brother-in-laws Jeff Shufflebarger, Laurence Jones, Rodger Witkowski and David Clinton.

George is survived by his wife Kathy; sons Steven (Janica) and Adam (Francis Frechin); grandchildren Jacob and Carly Smith, Michael, Dakota and Jacob Rominger; sibllings Kenneith Darrell (Rose Mary) Smith, Orville (Sheila) Smith, Mary Jones, Brenda Witkowski, Sarah Jane Clinton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Bailey.

Celebration of life Friday, October 14th 11:00 AM at Gower Christian Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.  Inurnment Allen Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the church following the inurnment. 

Donations may be made to Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel to help with funeral expenses.

Tags

Recommended for you