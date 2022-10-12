George Steven Smith, 67, of Gower, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022.
George was born January 11, 1955 to George and Juanita (White) Smith in St. Joseph. He was a 1973 graduate of Lafayette High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1983 and served four years. He then served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1988 until 1997. George married Kathy Shufflebarger on September 3, 1988. They had two sons, Steven and Adam Smith.
He worked as a welder by trade for Shamrad, Midland Steel, Snorkel, and Harley-Davidson of Kansas City. George enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, camping and growing a vegetable garden. He took pride in mowing and having a nice yard.
George was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Eugene and Caroline Shufflebarger, brother-in-laws Jeff Shufflebarger, Laurence Jones, Rodger Witkowski and David Clinton.
George is survived by his wife Kathy; sons Steven (Janica) and Adam (Francis Frechin); grandchildren Jacob and Carly Smith, Michael, Dakota and Jacob Rominger; sibllings Kenneith Darrell (Rose Mary) Smith, Orville (Sheila) Smith, Mary Jones, Brenda Witkowski, Sarah Jane Clinton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Bailey.
Celebration of life Friday, October 14th 11:00 AM at Gower Christian Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment Allen Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the church following the inurnment.
Donations may be made to Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel to help with funeral expenses.