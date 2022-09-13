Georgie Ann Lewallen, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022.
On October 24, 1952 she was born in New London, Wisconsin to Daryl and Faye (Davis) Hall.
She married Ross Lewallen on June 29, 1973. He survives of the home.
Georgie enjoyed bingo, attending St. Joseph Mustangs games with her husband and in early years, going dancing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Toni Taylor and Tanya Blakley; and sister, Sue Hutchinson.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Toree Pruett; grandchildren, Kylee Lewallen, Caitlyn Taylor, Camdyn, Izabella and Jameson Pruett and Colton Blakley; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Lisa Moss and Jean Fimple; brother, Richard Hall; nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Midwest Transplant Network.