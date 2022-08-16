Gerald E. Clark, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Gerald was born May 9, 1931 to Emmett and Dollie Clark in St. Joseph. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Class of 1949. He was a member of the Lampion Honor Society and the ROTC.
Gerald enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and served as a pilot.
Gerald was united in marriage to Peggy Jean Cooper on June 16, 1962. They celebrated their 60th anniversary. Two children were born to them: Carolynn Jean Sollars and Gary Allen Clark.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church.
He retired from the Missouri State Highway department after 41 years of employment. He was the Office Manager of District One, St. Joseph.
Gerald was a pianist who played for many occasions. He traveled to Gallatin, MO to play at McDonald’s Tea Room once a week for several years. He had over 300 songs that he played the most frequently.
Gerald loved airplanes and everything about flying. He took family, relatives and friends on airplane rides, some for their first time. He flew for several photographers. He piloted planeloads of kids on “Penny a Pound” Day at Rosecrans, and many flights over Kansas City to see the Plaza lights at Christmas time. Gerald was thrilled to see Peggy learn to fly and earn her private pilot license. He shared his love of flying and was instrumental in seeing his grandson Jacob learn to fly and solo at the age of 16. He was a lifetime member of the Airline History Museum and traveled to Kansas City to work on the preservation of the Constellation “Connie.” Along with flying real planes, he built and flew control line model airplanes. One was built to fly a Barbie doll in.
His latest hobby has been constructing rubber-band airplanes, which he donates to Noyes Home, Specialty Industries, YWCA, Bartlett Center, and AFL-CIO.
He was the owner of two 1932 Chevrolet coupes that were used in the filming of “Paper Moon.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Dollie Clark.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy; daughter Carolynn Jean Sollars (Mike); son, Gary A. Clark (Michelle); four grandchildren, Jacob Sollars (Ashley), Kimber Rock (Cody), Kelsey Sollars and Bethanee Clark; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Vernitia Clark of Port St. Lucie, FL; nephews, Todd Cooper, Steve Brewer, and James Appleton; nieces, Stephanie Dale, Rhonda Shook and Lynn Wilkinson; and numerous cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the Noyes Home for Children or First Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.