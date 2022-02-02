Gerald "Jerry" Elory Jones 79, of Saint Joseph, MO, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 9, 1942 in Fairport, MO, son of the late Lena "Wyvonne" and Jerald Jones. He graduated from King City High School and Platte Gard Business School. He married Connie Grove on February 8, 1964 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Jerry worked at Southwestern Bell then AT&T in a variety of positions, and retired after 39 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and raising Morgan horses. He was a simple man who lived for his family. He also enjoyed the annual August family vacations to Yellowstone and Glacier National Park. Jerry was a devout Catholic who enjoyed praying the rosary daily. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Bill Jones. Survivors include: wife, Connie Jones of the home, daughter, Jennifer (Craig) Culver, St. Joseph, MO, son, Jerry Jones (Michael Malinowski) of Olathe, KS, grandchildren, Sophia Jones, Quinn Jones, Steven (Chassie) Culver, Mitchell (Kelsey) Culver, Holly (Adam) Ambrosius, great grandchildren, Stella Culver, Crue Culver, and Luke Ambrosius, and a brother, Lester (Pam) Jones of St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm Wednesday, with a parish rosary (live stream starting 1:30 pm), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial (live stream at 2:00 pm) Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Father Lac Pham Celebrant. The Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
