Gladys M. Kline, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away May 30, 2022. Gladys was born August 3, 1929 in Wathena, KS, to Charles E. and Emma R. (Halfhill) Flint.
She worked for Whittaker Cable and Sherwood Medical.
She married Anthony J. Kline on April 12, 1947, and he preceded her in death on February 29, 2016. Also preceding her in death were her parents, sisters, Lula Moss, Alice Propheter, Cora Propheter, Iva Botts, Lillie Adams; two brothers Everett Flint and John Robert Flint.
Survivors include daughter Pat Roades (Jack); three grandchildren, Tina Leight-Roades (Julie), Greg Roades (Julie) Michael Roades (Georgia); eight great-grandchildren, Miranda, Cambria, Cierra, Maddie, Braden, Kailey, Gabe, and Sam; six great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She enjoyed all different types of crafts. Her and Anthony enjoyed camping and fishing.
Visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Internment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.