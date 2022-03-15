Glen Ray Rice, 69, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He was born December 25, 1952 in St. Joseph to Lawrence and Catherine (Hernandez) Rice.
He worked at American Walnut for 10 years, then stayed home to raise his family. He also helped raise some of his nieces and nephews.
Ray enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and spending time with family and friends. Ray was into weightlifting and encouraged his children in the sport. He also liked to play the guitar and harmonica, using those talents while a worship leader at Evangelistic Temple for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence “Larry” Rice, Jr.; and sister, Darlene Joy Johnson.
He is survived by children, Joanie Rice (Ted), Josh Rice (Lori), and Jason Rice; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Rose M. Lee (Leonard) and Angie Garner; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Journey Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.