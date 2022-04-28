Glen Richard “Dick” Bowles, 87

Glen Richard “Dick” Bowles passed away April 21, 2022.
He was born in Converse, Missouri January 28, 1935 to Wallace and Velma (Corum) Bowles.
Dick entered the United States Army where he served his country during the Korean War, receiving his honorable discharge on December 30, 1955. He returned home and drove a truck for Consolidated Freight until retiring. Dick was known for his gardening skill. He enjoyed fishing and was a licensed pilot, where he enjoyed many hours flying.
Preceding him in death: his parents, and son, James Scott “Scotty”.
Survivors: wife, Carrolyn, of the home; son, Donald Richard Bowles, Lebanon, Missouri; 2 daughters, Carol Beard, Lebanon, Missouri and Lori Thompson, Parkville, Missouri; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
There is no scheduled service.
