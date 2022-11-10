Glenn D. Voltmer, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home on October 28, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Glenn was born March 6th, 1954 at Farifax, MO, to Norbert and Lucille Voltmer.
He is survived by his wife Patty, daughter Leah Swindler, sister Annette (John) Thornton, brothers Fred Voltmer (Debbie) and Pat Hinchey (Tammy), and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Carrol Voltmer.
Per Glenn's request, there will be no visitation or service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Glenn loved his family and friends. He loved a good visit with them where many past experiences were recalled and remembered. He loved muscle cars and was never happier than when he was in his garage tinkering with a car or motor while listening to his favorite classic rock. He loved watching drag races and was known to initiate a few of his own.
He enjoyed the outdoors and car rides thru the country.
Glenn was always willing to help a friend in need, even in the middle of the night.
He now rests peacefully and is finally free of pain and the health struggles he fought for the last few years. No doubt he has reunited with family and friends who have gone before him.
Please, no memorials or flowers. Glenn would not want you to spend your money. If you do wish to honor his memory, please do so by contributing to the charity of your choice.
There will be a prayer service Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. followed by a gathering until 4:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Parish Center.