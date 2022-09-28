Glenn R. Farrow

Glenn Richard Farrow, 75, Corryton, Tennessee, passed away at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Harry “Max” and Dorothy Farrow on April 9, 1947.
Glenn served in the United States Navy for 17 years, including service in the Vietnam War. He was a member of VFW Post 1668.
He married Delores “Dee” Henry on May 10, 1969. She survives of the home.
Glenn enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, trips by boat across a lake or sea, and following science fiction favorites Star Trek and Star Wars.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Paul.
He is survived by his wife; children Don (Sarah), Richard (Mary), and Nancy (Rick); brother, David (Nancy); grandchildren Lacey, Chris, Josephine and Max; step grandchildren Andrew, Rachele, Dakota and Eli; great grandchildren Lydia, Alexander, Daxtin and DeDe; and step great grandchildren Noah, Levi and Halle; and several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday September 19, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery, McFall, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday September 18, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.