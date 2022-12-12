Glenna Rose Knapp

Glenna Rose (Springs) Knapp, 75, passed away on December 9, 2022 following a life filled with laughter, music, and adventure.
Glenna was born on November 5, 1947 in Oregon, Missouri to Alfred and Thelma Frances (Hunt) Springs. In 1970, she was married to Fred Knapp, whose military service took them to Taiwan, Thailand, California, Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Washington, D.C. prior to retirement back in Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister-in-law, Nancy Springs; and nephew, James Evans.
She is survived by her daughter, Tabitha (Rodney) Peterson; sister, Beverly (Dave) Penland; brothers, Larry Springs, Alfred Springs, and Kenneth (Bernie) Springs; niece, Jennifer (David) McMahan; great-nieces, Autumn Evans, Alexis Evans; great-great-niece, Claire Rose Evans; nephews, Joshua (Angie) Springs, Jeremiah Springs; great-nephews, Corban Springs, Landan Springs; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00-7:00 PM. Interment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.